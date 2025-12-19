Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded mid-flight for smoking

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan hockey team manager Anjum Saeed was reportedly offloaded from a flight after allegedly being caught smoking on board during the team’s return from an international tour.

As per available information, Saeed was smoking cigarette on the plane, while returning from Argentina in Brazil which prompted complaints from aircrew. Security personnel reportedly took immediate action, removing Saeed from the flight.

All other members of squad, except for Anjum Saeed and one player, continued their journey home. Reports suggest that the team pleaded on behalf of the manager, but security team enforced strict anti-smoking regulations and refused to relent.

Anjum has denied allegations, claiming no such incident occurred. He said that he had stopped in Dubai for work-related matters along with one player before returning to homeland.

The incident comes two days after national squad returned home, with Saeed and the player arriving the previous night. Sources added that the security officials took them into custody and imposed fines, and while some influence was reportedly attempted, the matter was ultimately settled with the fines.

The unusual incident has stirred conversation in sports and aviation circles, highlighting the strict enforcement of in-flight rules and raising questions about team management protocols during international tours.