Big Changes for Net Metering Consumers: Separate Meters, New Tariffs Explained!

ISLAMABAD – A new mechanism has been formed for the purchase and supply of electricity from net metering consumers, introducing major changes in how electricity is bought and sold amid a major push toward green energy.

Under new system, net metering consumers will have separate tariffs for selling electricity to the company and for purchasing electricity from it. The electricity company will buy power from consumers at the National Average Energy Purchase Price per unit, while electricity will be supplied to consumers at the current applicable tariff.

The term “Prosumer” has now been officially introduced for net metering consumers, and NEPRA issued NEPRA Prosumer Regulations 2025 to govern this new framework.

According to the regulations, Consumers cannot produce electricity beyond their own load capacity. Power Regulatory Authority has right to review and adjust a consumer’s production capacity. Separate meters will be installed for electricity purchase and sale.

New net metering consumers cannot sell electricity to other consumers. The new regulations will apply to all new net metering consumers, while existing consumers will be subject to the updated rules after the expiry of their current contracts.

This move aims to streamline net metering system, ensuring transparency and efficiency in both electricity supply and billing while promoting responsible energy production by consumers.