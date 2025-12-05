Pakistan to launch first AI-based app to curb illegal immigration in Jan 2026

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that a pilot project for an AI-based immigration app will be launched in Islamabad starting in January 2026.

The app will allow authorities to determine, in advance, which travelers are eligible to travel and who is not.

The government has also decided to tighten its crackdown on travelers attempting to go abroad using fake documents.

In a special meeting chaired by Minister Naqvi and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, a decision was made to strengthen the process for issuing “Protectors” and to ensure a foolproof immigration system.

During the meeting, the ministers agreed to implement reforms in the immigration system for the convenience of travelers. They also ordered a crackdown on agents and mafias involved in the fake visa trade.

Minister Naqvi further stated that the passports of deported individuals would be canceled, ensuring they would not be able to obtain visas again. He also emphasized the need for a uniform international driving license to be issued by the National Police Bureau.

The government has vowed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards the mafia involved in fake visas, and discussions are ongoing with other countries to improve the classification of Pakistan’s green passport.

The ultimate aim of these immigration reforms is to enhance the global reputation of Pakistan and provide greater convenience to the public.

Minister Salik Hussain also highlighted the need for a transparent system for issuing Protectors and insisted that individuals applying for labor visas must possess legitimate documentation.