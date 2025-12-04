Pta Temporarily Suspends Mobile Phone Registration

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has temporarily suspended the registration of mobile phones.

In a notification issued today, the PTA informed the public that mobile device registration is being temporarily halted.

According to the PTA, under the procedure set by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), mobile device registration will remain suspended on December 6 and 7.

The authority stated that due to system maintenance, the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) will remain temporarily unavailable from Saturday, December 6 at 10:00 pm until Sunday evening, December 7.

The PTA added that the service will be restored after the completion of maintenance work.