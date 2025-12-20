Why Instagram is limiting Hashtags to Just 5 Per Post? full details here

ISLAMABAD – Imagine scrolling through Instagram, carefully editing your latest post, and then realizing, you can no longer add dozens of hashtags to boost your reach. That’s right.

Meta owned Instagram is shaking things up. To fight spam and make content discovery smarter, the platform capped hashtags at just five per post or reel.

IG CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed the update, saying that creators should prioritize quality over quantity. Speaking on his advice channel, Mosseri said, “Even though it might be tempting to add more hashtags, a few well-chosen ones perform far better than a long list of generic tags. Focus on quality, not quantity.”

The social giant has been experimenting with hashtag restrictions over the past year, at times allowing some users to use only three hashtags. Now, the five-hashtag limit applies universally, making it one of the biggest changes to content strategy on the platform in recent years.

The platform explained that the new rule encourages users to think more strategically about their hashtags, avoiding generic tags like #reels or #explore, which are unlikely to drive meaningful engagement. Creators are advised to choose relevant, specific hashtags to maximize reach and connect with the right audience.

This update is expected to reshape how influencers, brands, and everyday users approach content creation, pushing everyone toward smarter, more targeted social media strategies.