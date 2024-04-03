Who is the most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram? 

Pakistani television actors have achieved significant success and recognition over time, earning themselves a place among the A-list celebrities of the Subcontinent.
This milestone marks a significant achievement for the Pakistani media industry.
Many actors gain prominence due to their talent, accolades, and successful projects. Senior actors are esteemed for their skills regardless of their social media following, while younger actors often face scrutiny based on their online presence.
It's commonly believed that having fewer than a million social media followers signifies a lack of success for celebrities.
Consequently, many young actors secure hit projects and lead roles primarily due to their large social media followings, which are seen as a measure of success.
A substantial following also opens doors to lucrative endorsements from high-end brands. Here's a list of popular Pakistani actors who are rapidly gaining followers:
Ayeza Khan - 13.9 Million
Hania Aamir - 13.1 Million
Aiman Khan - 12 Million
Sarah Khan - 11.7 Million
Mahira Khan - 10.9 Million
Iqra Aziz - 10.9 Million
Sajal Aly - 10.2 Million
Minal Khan- 10.1 Million
Kinza Hashmi - 9 Million
Yumna Zaidi - 8.8 Million
Sana Javed - 8.8 Million
Imran Abbas - 8.6 Million
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
