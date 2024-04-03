Who is the most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram? 

Pakistani television actors have achieved significant success and recognition over time, earning themselves a place among the A-list celebrities of the Subcontinent.

This milestone marks a significant achievement for the Pakistani media industry.

Many actors gain prominence due to their talent, accolades, and successful projects. Senior actors are esteemed for their skills regardless of their social media following, while younger actors often face scrutiny based on their online presence.

It's commonly believed that having fewer than a million social media followers signifies a lack of success for celebrities.

Consequently, many young actors secure hit projects and lead roles primarily due to their large social media followings, which are seen as a measure of success.

Most popular Pakistani actors on social media

A substantial following also opens doors to lucrative endorsements from high-end brands. Here's a list of popular Pakistani actors who are rapidly gaining followers:

Ayeza Khan - 13.9 Million

Hania Aamir - 13.1 Million

Aiman Khan - 12 Million

Sarah Khan - 11.7 Million

Mahira Khan - 10.9 Million

Iqra Aziz - 10.9 Million

Sajal Aly - 10.2 Million

Minal Khan- 10.1 Million

Kinza Hashmi - 9 Million

Yumna Zaidi - 8.8 Million

Sana Javed - 8.8 Million

Imran Abbas - 8.6 Million