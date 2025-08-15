Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

LAHORE – Infinix, a leading smartphone brand in Pakistan dedicated to empowering youth with innovative technology, has officially launched the HOT 60 Pro.

This model features a 1.5K Super AMOLED display, which offers vibrant and true-to-life visuals, along with a commitment to provide 5 years of Android updates for ongoing performance and security.

The HOT 60 Pro is now available for PKR 45,999, both at retail outlets nationwide and online via Xpark.pk.

The 1.5K Super AMOLED display delivers exceptional colour accuracy, deep blacks, and superior contrast, enhancing the visual experience by presenting images and videos with remarkable clarity. The 5-year commitment to XOS updates ensures sustained performance, improved features, and robust security over time.

Additionally, advanced anti-theft features protect your data and device in unforeseen circumstances. The innovative 1.5km no-signal communication capability allows seamless connectivity with nearby contacts without relying on mobile networks, making it ideal for emergencies, outdoor activities, or remote environments.

Speaking about the launch of the HOT 60 Pro, Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix, said: “The HOT 60 Pro represents a leap forward in how smartphones can serve as both a lifestyle companion and a reliable tool for the future. We’ve integrated cutting-edge display technology, long-term software support, and innovative safety and connectivity features to empower our users in every scenario.”

From streaming your favourite shows on the vivid Super AMOLED screen, to hiking in the mountains with the peace of mind that you can still communicate within 1.5km without a signal, the HOT 60 Pro adapts to your life. Students and professionals alike benefit from the extended 5-year XOS updates, ensuring long-term reliability and access to new features.

And for the safety-conscious, the anti-theft tools offer unmatched control over your device’s security. Meanwhile, AI Smart Charging not only optimises charging speed but also extends battery health, making it ideal for everyday use.