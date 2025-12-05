X, Canva among online internet platforms down amid Cloudflare outage

ISLAMABAD – Several websites went down while social giant X remained freeze showing “500 internal server error”. It was due to Cloudflare outage that sent some of the world’s biggest platforms crashing into darkness.

Instead of scrolling, posting, sharing, or creating, frustrated visitors faced “500 internal server error” screens. Panic spread online, exposing just how fragile the internet interconnected systems truly are.

Even Down Detector, the very site people rely on to check outages, crashed under the chaos — leaving everyone in the dark about why they were in the dark.

Cloudflare isn’t just another tech company. It’s a guardian of the internet, controlling traffic and security for countless websites. When Cloudflare stumbles, the internet doesn’t just slow down, it collapses.

And this was not a random glitch. Just two and a half weeks earlier, Cloudflare suffered another catastrophic breakdown that crippled websites worldwide for hours. This new incident has raised serious questions: Is the web’s architecture on the brink of a bigger breakdown?

Meanwhile, ChatGPT remained online as the platform reduced its Cloudflare dependence after the previous outage.

Cloudflare claims systems are back online and the crisis is under control but concerns are spreading faster than any outage.