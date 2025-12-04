Google releases list of most searched topics in Pakistan for 2025

Google has released the list of the most searched topics in Pakistan for 2025, highlighting popular trends based on users’ search behavior throughout the year.

According to Google, the list has been compiled from billions of searches, focusing on topics that gained the most traction during the year. The data is divided into seven categories, including cricket, athletes, local news, technology, recipes, how-to searches, and dramas.

Cricket

In cricket-related searches, Pakistan vs South Africa topped the list.

It was followed by Pakistan Super League, Asia Cup, Pakistan vs India, Pakistan vs New Zealand, India vs England, Pakistan vs West Indies, India vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy, and Pakistan vs UAE, ranking from second to tenth.

Athletes

Among athletes, Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma was the most searched.

Other frequently searched names included Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Abbas, Saim Ayub, Yasir Khan, Kasht Ali, Saif Hasan, and Abdul Samad.

Local News

In the local news category, Punjab Socio-Economic Registry topped the searches in 2025.

It was followed by Karachi floods, Iran, Asaan Karobar Card, flood situation in River Chenab, Federal Board matric results, Karachi Board matric results, Prime Minister Laptop Scheme, gold prices in Pakistan, and date of 9th class exams.

Technology

In technology searches, Google Gemini ranked first among Pakistani users.

Other top searches included Tamasha, DeepSeek, Myco, On4t, Google AI Studio, Claude, iPhone 17, Grok, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Recipes

In the recipes category, sandwich recipes emerged as the most searched.

They were followed by Food Fusion recipes, quinoa recipes, dough recipes, dessert recipes, mutton recipes, easy recipes, tofu recipes, soup recipes, and beef recipes.

How-To Searches

The most searched “how-to” query was how to check Karachi e-challan.

Other popular queries included how to unsend messages on Instagram, car insurance information, investing in the crypto market, stock market investment methods, applying for a credit card, making Ghibli-style photos, selecting the best lawyer, printing from a phone using an app, and how to upload a blog.