Schools closed for two days due to widespread rains

MUZAFFARABAD – Widespread heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have prompted authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to announce a two-day closure of all public and private educational institutions on August 15 and 16.

A notification has been issued in this regard. The decision has been taken in response to continued downpours and the risk of landslides across the region.

In a tragic incident, a cloudburst in the Naseerabad area of Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK, led to flash floods that claimed the lives of six members of a single family.

Other areas, including Bagh and Samahni, have also been severely affected, with rivers and streams overflowing due to the intense rainfall. Bhimber Nala in Samahni is reportedly facing high-level flooding.

Meanwhile, in Gilgit-Baltistan, landslides and floods have wreaked havoc in several districts. In Ghizer, three people lost their lives, and three others are missing after being caught in a landslide. In Diamer, a brother and sister were swept away by floodwaters. Another child was injured due to a landslide on Babusar Road.

In Hunza, the melting of the Shishper Glacier has caused ongoing erosion along both banks of the Hassanabad stream. Authorities have issued evacuation notices, and residents have begun vacating their homes as a precautionary measure.

Flooding has caused significant damage to crops, homes, schools, and agricultural land.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has declared emergencies in multiple areas. Government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq urged residents in the Chinar Bagh region to remain vigilant and vacate low-lying areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the popular tourist destination of Siran Valley in Mansehra was also affected. Torrential rains caused a nearby stream to overflow near the Siran Valley Family Park, stranding approximately 1,300 tourists. Emergency officials successfully relocated all visitors to safe locations.