12:04 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Scarlett Johansson ties the knot with Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost are officially married!

The newlyweds announced the happy news via ‘Meals on Wheels’ Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG8Cx8qs4JX/?igshid=dgldr9062pln

Sharing a picture of the Staten Island Ferry with the words 'Jost Married' written over it, the caption of the post read: “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the post stated.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio,” they continued.

Johansson and Jost dated for two years and got engaged in May 2019.

This is Jost’s first marriage. The 34-year-old starlet was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. Johansson and Dauriac share a 4-year-old daughter named rose. 

