NCOC launches Whatsapp number to report COVID-19 SOP violations

12:41 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has launched a Whatsapp number for registration of COVID-19 related violations by the public.

According to the Radio Pakistan, as part of the service, people can report any violations related to COVID-19 SOPs including not wearing mask, non-adherence to social distancing, over-crowding at public places etc.

Those reporting violations have been advised to take a picture and brief account of violation and send it to 03353336262 (0335333NCOC) along with the details of location name, Tehsil/district/city, date and time and the event.

