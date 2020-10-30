NCOC launches Whatsapp number to report COVID-19 SOP violations

LAHORE - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has launched a Whatsapp number for registration of COVID-19 related violations by the public.

According to the Radio Pakistan, as part of the service, people can report any violations related to COVID-19 SOPs including not wearing mask, non-adherence to social distancing, over-crowding at public places etc.

NCOC launched a Whatsapp number for registration of COVID-19 related violations. Public can report any violation by taking picture and send it to 03353336262 with brief account of violation@MoIB_Official @PTIofficial @Asad_Umar @fslsltn https://t.co/yKtx76fAp9 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) October 30, 2020

Those reporting violations have been advised to take a picture and brief account of violation and send it to 03353336262 (0335333NCOC) along with the details of location name, Tehsil/district/city, date and time and the event.