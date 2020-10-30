COVID-19: Authorities seal 11 courts after judges, staff test positive
ISLAMABAD – At least eleven working courts have been closed after Judges along with staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, local media reported.
Islamabad Bar Association Secretary Nabil Tahir Mirza said, there are 70 courts working under the District and Sessions Court of which 11 have been sealed after 12 judges and staff was diagnosed with COVID-19. Some of the lawyers have also tested positive.
Violations of SOP’s have created the situation unsafe. Bar members were repeatedly advised to follow
The association has insisted lawyers to wear masks and follow SOP to restrict the spike of the second wave.
Islamabad has now reported 215 deaths and 19,454 cases of Covid-19; there are currently 1,480 active cases.
In wake of the second COVID-19 wave, the government imposed micro lockdown in several areas in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi besides sealing shops, restaurants, and markets to contain the spread of the virus.
The authorities also decided to close all commercial activities including shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants by 10 pm.
