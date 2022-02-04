Coronavirus takes 48 more lives in Pakistan 
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
Coronavirus takes 48 more lives in Pakistan 
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 48 people died of the novel disease while more than 6,377 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,420 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,448,663.

Pakistan conducted a total of 64,121 tests in last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 9.94 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,618.

Around 4,566 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,317,385.

As many as 547,920 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 485,810 in Punjab, 199,195 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 130,373 in Islamabad, 34,634 in Balochistan, 39,894 in Azad Kashmir and 10,837 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rehman Malik put on ventilator after contracting ... 01:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – PPP leader Rehman Malik was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related ...

