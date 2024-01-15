Six more cases of Covid JN.1 variant reported in Karachi

KARACHI – As Pakistan and parts of world are facing extreme winter season, Covid-19 cases continue to pick up, and new variant dubbed JN.1 become the most common strain of the virus spreading in the region.

Pakistani authorities at Karachi airport detected six new cases of JN.1 Covid-19 variant in passengers coming from abroad.

Reports in local media said six passengers who arrived at Jinnah International Airport coming from abroad tested positive for the variant of Covid.

Rapid antigen tests of passengers conducted at Jinnah International Airport and six turned out to be positive.

The people are residents of Swat, Mirpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Charsadda and Jacobabad.

With the detection of new caes, the number of JN.1 variant cases in port city increased to 15.

Earlier, two cases of Covid in passengers who arrived at Karachi Airport.

Amid the soaring cases, NCOC conducted Covid-19 testing of passengers coming from abroad. Pakistan's top Covid monitoring body approved Covid testing at airports and borders.

Health Minister said authorities are monitoring the situation meticulously as this subvirus of Omicron was found in some countries.