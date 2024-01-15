125 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours as Israel continues bombing on 100th day

Israeli forces continue inhumane attacks on Gaza territory, with one hundred Palestinians killed while 265 suffered injuries in the last days.

As Gaza war enters 100 days, several cities including Washington, London, and Johannesburg mark protests for calls to end the war in the enclave.

After 100 days of bombing in Gaza, the situation is no less than devastating. As more than 2 million people have been displaced, hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed, and almost 24,000 people, including 10,000 children, have lost their lives.

Palestinian authorities said 70pc of casualties were women and children. The scale of destruction is unparalleled, with over half of Gaza's buildings damaged or razed completely.

With thousands of deaths, hospitals are beleaguered, with less than half operational, treating patients well beyond their capacity. So far, over 600 healthcare workers have died, and nearly 800 have been injured.