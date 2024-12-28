News anchor Abir Rahal killed by husband in courtroom, who later takes his own life

In a tragic incident in Lebanon, news anchor Abir Rahal was shot and killed by her husband, Khalil Massoud, in a courtroom. The murder occurred while Rahal was at the court to finalize her divorce proceedings. After the attack, Massoud fled the scene but later posted a video on Facebook, in which he claimed that the murder was due to alleged infidelity and cited “honor” as his motive. An hour later, Massoud took his own life, and his body was found in his car.

Rahal and Massoud had three children together. The murder has shocked Lebanon, raising concerns over domestic violence and gender issues in the country.