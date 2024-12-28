Youtuber Rajab Butt Summoned Over Alleged Disrespect Of Prayer On Social Media

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central) has issued notices to YouTuber Rajab Butt and others following allegations of disrespecting Islamic prayer (Namaz) on social media.

During a hearing on a petition filed by Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi, the court reviewed accusations that Rajab Butt’s actions on social media insulted Islamic values and hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the YouTuber’s alleged conduct amounted to desecration of Islamic practices, causing distress among followers of the faith.

In response, the court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hyderi Police Station to submit a detailed investigative report on the matter by January 13, 2025. Notices have also been sent to all relevant parties involved in the case.

The judge emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and instructed law enforcement authorities to treat the case with urgency and impartiality.

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users demanding accountability and legal action against content that disrespects religious sentiments.

Further proceedings in the case are scheduled for mid-January, as the court awaits the police investigation report.