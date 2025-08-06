Dg Ispr Clears Air On Reports About Field Marshal Asim Munir Becoming President

ISLAMABAD – DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry responded to growing rumors about Field Marshal Asim Munir aiming for presidency.

In bold and exclusive interview with The Economist, Pak Army spokesperson termed these claims as “baseless and unfounded,” putting an end to widespread speculation.

One thing is clear after his statement as Asim Munir is not heading for Presidency, and the battlefield might be heading somewhere far.

When questioned about Pakistan’s potential response to Indian military aggression, General Ahmed Sharif said “This time, we will begin from the East of India and the response will start with a deep strike”. “India must understand it can be hit anywhere,” he added.

Last month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also dismissed rumors suggesting Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir intends to become Pakistan’s President, calling them baseless and harmful to national stability.

In a statement on social media, Naqvi condemned what he called foreign-backed propaganda campaign targeting President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army Chief Asim Munir. He affirmed COAS has no political ambitions, and that there is no discussion at any level about President Zardari stepping down.

Naqvi stressed strong coordination between civilian and military leadership and warned that those spreading disinformation would not succeed.