Why are companies picking Ethereum ETH over Bitcoin for investment?

NEW YORK – Crypto world is witnessing Ethereum frenzy as small firms are pouring in billions, shaking up traditional finance and raising eyebrows in Wall Street.

It started as a subtle shift in strategy that exploded into full-blown crypto treasury revolution, as Ether holdings among these firms surged from just 116,000 ETH in last year to mind-bending 966,000 ETH by August 2025. The numbers, revealed by a wire service, point to a corporate crypto rush unlike anything seen before.

Unlike Bitcoin, ETH offers juicy up to 4pc staking yields plus exposure to DeFi ecosystems and Web3 infrastructure. CFOs are turning heads and flipping strategies. Those familiar with trends said Bitcoin is gold while ETH is oil, and market needs oil to run the new world.

ETH is the fuel behind decentralized lending, stablecoins, and tokenized assets — making it not just an investment, but an operational powerhouse.

Leading the charge is BitMine Immersion Technologies, a company that pivoted from Bitcoin mining to an all-out Ether grab, now boasting over 800,000 ETH, worth nearly $3 billion.

The company launched bold $250 million treasury initiative and hasn’t looked back. Since late June, BitMine’s stock has gone ballistic — up more than 400%, with big-name backers like Peter Thiel, ARK Invest, and Tom Lee fueling the fire.

Analysts are comparing this ETH buying spree to meme stock mania, where hype sent stocks soaring, before dip. If Ether prices tumble or regulators crack down, the fallout could be devastating.