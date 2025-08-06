Electricity Billing to Go Online as govt announces Digital Census

LAHORE – Pakistani government initiated nationwide digital census focused on electricity billing as part of its broader Electric City Plan.

Under latest plan, all electricity distribution companies, including Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) have been directed to carry out door-to-door survey for data collection which will be executed through third-party agencies to ensure accuracy and impartiality.

The digital census aims to gather detailed consumer information, including Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers, the number of electricity meters installed at each premises, and the status of the electricity connection, whether it is registered under the property owner’s or tenant’s name.

Besides verifying consumer ID, the survey will also record tariff category applied to each connection and collect mobile phone numbers for improved communication and service delivery.

Officials say initiative is crucial step in modernising country’s power infrastructure and addressing long-standing issues such as billing discrepancies, unauthorized connections, and inefficient customer data management.

“Electric City Plan” is expected to pave the way for a more transparent and digitized energy sector, ensuring better service delivery and policy-making based on accurate, real-time data.