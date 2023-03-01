PTI to start election campaign from March 4: Imran Khan 

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday announced his party will begin its election campaign on March 4 and end its “Jail Bharo Tehreek following the verdict of Supreme Court in election date case.
Addressing via video link, the former prime minister said, “After the verdict, we ended ‘Jail Bharo’ movement. We are starting the election campaign on Saturday.”
The Supreme Court, in a split verdict, ruled that elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies should be held within 90 days.
Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.
“We welcome the SC judgement. It was responsibility of SC to uphold Constitution & they have valiantly done that through their judgement today. It is an assertion of Rule of Law in Pak,” he wrote.
Extending his support to the country’s top court, Khan said that “the nation stands with you for rule of law”.
While appreciating the verdict of the apex court, the former premier said the prosperity always linked to rule of law.
The ousted prime minister, whose government was sent home after a no-confidence motion in April last year, said the PDM-led “government feels threatened” by the polls.
Khan added that since his government’s removal, his party has won 30 by-polls out of 37. He further shared his fears that the elections might not eventually take place due to the atmosphere in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|279.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317
|320
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.6
|75.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.8
|71.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.5
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
