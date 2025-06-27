Currency Rates in Pakistan Today: Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Riyal 27 June 2025

8:36 am | Jun 27, 2025

Currency exchange rates show stable market with slight variations across major global currencies. US Dollar (USD) remains firm, selling at 286.05 and buying at 284.75, while the Euro (EUR) continues to trade above the 330-mark at 334 (selling) and 331.75 (buying).

UK Pound (GBP) leads among major Western currencies, exchanging at LKR 392 for TT selling and LKR 389.25 for buying.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) is listed at 78.05 (selling) and 77.65 (buying), with Saudi Riyal (SAR) close behind at 76.3 / 75.95.

Currency Symbol Selling  Buying 
US Dollar USD 286.05 284.75
Euro EUR 334 331.75
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 1.9569
British Pound GBP 392 389.25
Swiss Franc CHF 346.65 343.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.25 206.25
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 184.5
Swedish Krona SEK 30.05 29.99
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.11 28.06
Danish Krone DKK 44.50 44.43
New Zealand Dollar* NZD 172.06 171.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.50 222.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.19 36.13
Korean Won* KRW 0.2093 0.2090
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.67 39.60
Malaysian Ringgit* MYR 67.27 67.15
Thai Baht* THB 8.77 8.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.37 77.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.75 75.62
Qatar Riyal* QAR 78.14 78.00
Kuwaiti Dinar* KWD 930.71 929.08
 
