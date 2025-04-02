Byc Leader Sammi Deen Baloch Walks Free From Central Jail Karachi

KARACHI – Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Sammi Deen Baloch walked free from Karachi Central Prison during Eidul Fitr after being detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

Baloch, whose name was removed from case by Sindh Home Department, was cleared of charges related to protests held in late March. Reports in local media said a formal order issued by Sindh Home Department directed senior superintendent of Karachi Central Prison to release Sammi, marking the end of her detention that had sparked concern and criticism from various human rights organizations and activists.

Sammi’s release was confirmed by her sister, Mehlab Deen, who took to social media platform X to thank lawyer Jibran Nasir and all those who supported them during the ordeal.

Sammi was initially arrested on March 24 for breaching Section 144, which had been imposed just ahead of a protest. Despite judicial magistrate’s order for their release, Sammi was re-arrested under the MPO Ordinance for an additional 30 days, prompting widespread condemnation.

Arrests and crackdown on BalochYakjehti Committee leaders garnered strong reactions from international organizations, including the United Nations and Amnesty International, as well as from civil society leaders and activists, all of whom expressed concern over the crackdown on protestors.

The protest, aimed at calling for the release of BYC organizer Dr. Mahrung Baloch, was disrupted by authorities, and demands for Dr. Baloch’s freedom continue to grow among civil society groups.