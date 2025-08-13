Discover Pakistan unveils World’s First AI-Powered English News Channel

LAHORE – In historic leap for media innovation, Discover Pakistan, the country’s infotainment TV channel, launched the world’s first fully AI-powered English news channel, Pakistan Today English News. The groundbreaking venture features AI-generated anchors, reporters, analysts, and program hosts, marking a transformative moment in the global news broadcasting industry.

The channel promises 24/7 accurate and unbiased news coverage primarily in English, with plans to introduce an AI-driven live translation feature capable of streaming in over 40 languages. This initiative builds on Discover Pakistan’s pioneering work in AI integration, which began on June 19, 2023, with the debut of the world’s first AI-powered TV talk show.

During that historic broadcast, CEO Dr. Kaiser Rafiq introduced his AI avatar alongside three others, demonstrating the remarkable potential of AI in media. The new AI anchors on Pakistan Today English News showcase over 1,500 facial movements, sophisticated body gestures, and lifelike expressions, made possible through deep learning and advanced natural language processing (NLP). These technologies allow the AI to mimic human speech patterns, tone, and emotional nuances with remarkable accuracy.

Under the supervision of Dr. Rafiq, AI project head Ms. Arooj Arif, along with Haider Ali and their team, worked for several months to bring the project to fruition. The channel will broadcast globally via multiple satellites and digital platforms, with its main studio based in London, UK, from where the global reporting system will also be controlled.

“Our vision for this AI news channel is not to replace human journalists but to enhance and redefine the news-gathering and broadcasting process,” said Dr. Rafiq. “By leveraging artificial intelligence, we can ensure consistent, fact-based news delivery, allowing human journalists to focus on investigative reporting and critical analysis. This is about harnessing technology to serve the truth more effectively.”

The AI system is designed to gather and analyze real-time data from vetted global sources, ensuring factual and unbiased reporting. This technological marvel positions Pakistan Today English News as a forward-thinking solution to the challenges of modern media, offering a future of journalism that is efficient, accurate, and globally accessible.

With this launch, Pakistan has firmly placed itself at the forefront of AI-driven media innovation, setting a new benchmark for news broadcasting worldwide.