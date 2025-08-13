Karachi bank worker raped after credit card trap in Bahadurabad

KARACHI – A 26-year-old woman working at a bank has accused two individuals of raping her under the pretext of facilitating a credit card application in Bahadurabad’s Dhoraji Sherpao Colony.

According to police, a case has been registered at Bahadurabad Police Station on the complaint of the victim.

In her statement, the victim said she worked in vehicle leasing and credit card services at a bank. The accused allegedly contacted her on July 17, requesting assistance in obtaining a credit card, and later asked her to meet near a private hospital in Dhoraji on August 10.

The woman reported that upon arrival at around 8:15 pm, she was taken to a nearby house where a man and a woman were already present.

She claimed she was given juice that left her semi-conscious, after which she was tied to a bed and assaulted.

The perpetrators reportedly filmed the assault and threatened to release the video if she did not meet them again, also issuing death threats.

After the incident, the woman went directly to Jinnah Hospital. SHO Bahadurabad Naveed Soomro stated that the police were informed by the hospital’s medico-legal officer (MLO) and recorded her statement there. He added that the police have lodged an FIR and initiated further investigation into the case.