Gold prices drop by Rs200 amid Global Downturn in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down once again, mirroring a dip in international market. The price of a tola of gold fell by Rs200, settling at Rs358,100, leaving investors and traders on edge.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows 10 grams of gold were sold at Rs307,013, down Rs171 from the previous day. On Tuesday, gold had already seen a sharp Rs500 drop, closing at Rs358,300 per tola.

Global gold rates also saw a dip, trading at $3,354 per ounce with a $20 premium, reflecting a slight $2 fall.

Meanwhile, silver bucked the trend, climbing Rs59 to Rs4,072 per tola, offering a rare glimmer of hope for precious metal investors.