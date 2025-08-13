Poor people celebrated Pakistan’s independence in a rich way

In heart of Karachi’s District Central lies Soba Nagar, a community where Christian majority lives harmoniously alongside a few Muslim households. Here, love for Pakistan is not defined by religion but by shared devotion to the nation’s unity and progress. The Christian community of Soba Nagar has shown through their actions that their hearts beat with the same passion and pride as any other citizen. Their thoughts and prayers are filled with hopes for Pakistan’s prosperity, and their dreams are intertwined with the country’s well-being.

This patriotic spirit was beautifully displayed during the celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence anniversary. The venue was adorned with fluttering green and white flags, shimmering balloons, and the vibrant energy of people united under one banner. Children’s faces were painted with the crescent and star, their innocent smiles reflecting a pure love for the homeland. Members of both Christian and Muslim communities came together to cut a grand, delicious cake—its green icing symbolizing solidarity, harmony, and national pride.

The women of Soba Nagar played an active role, participating enthusiastically in various activities, their voices joining the chorus of slogans and national songs that echoed through the air. The atmosphere was electric with unity, as young and old sang the national anthem together, their voices carrying the spirit of resilience and hope.

Speaking on the occasion, community representative Micheal John said, “Our love for Pakistan is not just in our words but in our actions. This soil is our home, and we are bound to it by heart and soul.”

Pastor Irshad Masih added, “Faith may differ, but our devotion to Pakistan is one. We stand together for its peace, progress, and unity.”

Muhammad Hussain, representing the Muslim households of the area, expressed, “In Soba Nagar, we live like one family. Our strength lies in our togetherness, and our love for this country is the bond that keeps us strong.”

The celebration in Soba Nagar was more than an event—it was a living testament to Pakistan’s founding vision of unity in diversity, proving once again that patriotism knows no boundaries of faith or background.