11 injured in University of Gujrat bus collision after driver dies of heart attack

GUJRANWALA – A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when the driver of a University of Gujarat bus suffered a heart attack while driving, causing the bus to lose control and collide with another bus.

The accident took place near Saroaki in Gujranwala, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to 11 passengers, including university students and staff.

Reports said the two buses were traveling from Gujrat to Ali Pur Chattha when the driver of one bus suddenly fell ill. As the driver lost control, the bus crashed into another vehicle.

Both buses were affiliated with the University of Gujarat, and passengers on board were primarily students and staff of the university.

The collision left 11 individuals injured, and the bus driver passed away on the spot.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene to assist the injured and provide medical attention. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of passengers and the health of drivers during long journeys.