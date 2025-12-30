From Asim Azhar and Merub to Khushboo-Arbaz: A look at star couple divorces and breakups in 2025

The year 2025 did not just shine with success, stardom, and celebration, and also exposed heartbreak behind closed doors. One by one, Pakistan’s most admired celebrities, influencers, and public figures saw their love stories unravel in full public view.

From broken engagements and shocking divorces to bitter allegations and courtroom battles, the year turned into a dramatic reminder that fame cannot shield anyone from pain. What followed was series of separations that shocked fans, dominated headlines, and revealed the fragile reality behind seemingly perfect lives.

Imad Wasim & Sannia Ashfaq

The latest on this list is Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq as the duo filed for divorce after long-standing marital issues, asking masses to respect privacy and avoid spreading false information. He reaffirmed his responsibility as father and warned against defamation.

Sannia later cleared air on the matter as she issued her own statement, alleging emotional abuse, abandonment, and prolonged distress. She mentioned staying silent for years for her children’s sake but felt compelled to speak out, claiming the case is still legally contested and supported by evidence.

Asim Azhar & Merub Ali

One of year’s most shocking breakups involved singer Asim Azhar and actress Merub Ali, as the star couple constantly watched and judged by fans from very beginning. After Asim’s high-profile split with Hania, his engagement to Merub kept fans hopeful despite ongoing criticism.

Nearly three years later, the sudden announcement that the engagement was over left fans heartbroken and confused, especially as many believed a wedding was just around the corner.

Zara Tareen & Faran Tahir

When Pakistani actress Zara Tareen married internationally known actor Faran Tahir, it was hailed as a power union. That image shattered when Zara later spoke publicly about their divorce, describing the marriage as deceptive and emotionally damaging. She revealed that the separation took a severe toll on her mental health, pushing her into depression before she began a difficult journey of healing and self-recovery.

Hina Rizvi & Ammar Ahmed

Hina Rizvi, and actor Ammar Ahmed won hearts with their unconventional and widely loved wedding.

This year, the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad star confirmed that their marriage is in serious trouble. On the other hand, Ammar moved out of home, and although divorce has not yet been finalised, the couple is living separately, with reconciliation looking uncertain.

Aiman Zaman & Mujtaba Lakhani

Social media stars Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani appeared inseparable, walking fashion shows together and constantly appearing side by side. That illusion collapsed when Aiman announced their divorce on Instagram. The couple has remained silent about what caused the breakdown, leaving fans shocked and searching for answers.

Sarah Omair & Mohsin Talat

Beloved actress Sarah Omair stunned fans when she revealed that her marriage to acclaimed director Mohsin Talat had ended. Having taken a break from acting after marriage, Sarah later returned to screens and entered the reality show Tamasha.

She admitted the show was an escape from the intense emotional pressure she was facing post-divorce. The former couple shares two children, making the split even more heartbreaking.

Subhan Umais & Abeer Asad Khan

Models Subhan Umais and Abeer Asad Khan were celebrated as a “dream couple,” with their wedding praised for its romance and chemistry.

That dream collapsed just seven months later when news of their divorce emerged. Neither has addressed the reasons publicly, but the short-lived marriage left fans reeling.

Veteran actress Khushboo and actor Arbaz Khan, long considered one of Lollywood’s enduring couples, confirmed their separation this year. Khushboo revealed that Arbaz left home one day and never returned, a revelation that deeply hurt fans. Arbaz later admitted he has been living alone for years. Despite the pain, both remain focused on co-parenting their two sons.

Mira Sethi & Bilal M. Siddiqui

Actress and author Mira Sethi disclosed in 2025 that she had been divorced from her childhood friend Bilal Siddiqui for quite some time. She revealed she was silently navigating the separation while filming Kuch Ankahi. During that difficult phase, co-star Sajal Aly stood by her as a source of strength and support.

Sehar Hayat & Sami Rasheed

TikTok influencers Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed celebrated a lavish, highly publicised wedding and welcomed a daughter together. Their marriage ended in a bitter and very public divorce, marked by serious allegations from both sides, including claims of child separation and financial fraud. The fallout played out openly, dividing fans and sparking fierce debate online.

Anoushay Abbasi & Ainan Arif Abbasi

Actress Anoushay Abbasi finally confirmed her divorce from actor Ainan Arif Abbasi after months of speculation. Speaking candidly, she shared that she had chosen silence earlier because her mother was ill and she did not want to add to her suffering.