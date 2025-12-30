Nayla Raja breaks silence after Imad Wasim-Sania Ashfaq divorce

KARACHI – Digital creator and lawyer Nayla Raja, who is an alleged girlfriend of cricketer Imad Wasim, has broken silence after it faced criticism over announcement of the divorces between the player and his ex-wife Sania Ashfaq.

Nayla responded to harsh comments directed at her by social media users after the divorce news broke.

She first came into the public spotlight in July 2025 when she was seen with Imad Wasim, who was still married to Sania Ashfaq at the time. This sparked rumors and viral videos showing the two together while Sania was expecting their third child.

Following the divorce announcement, social media users renewed their criticism of Nayla, demanding she either deny or provide evidence for the ongoing allegations.

In response, Nayla posted a lengthy message defending herself, urging people to focus on legal action rather than baseless accusations.

“If someone claims to have ‘proof’ but is afraid of a defamation suit, let me make one thing very clear: defamation only applies to false and malicious statements intended to damage someone’s reputation. If a person truly possesses real evidence, then no one can stop them from presenting it. So instead of creating drama or spreading baseless allegations behind the scenes, they should provide their evidence to the appropriate legal authorities. Otherwise, what they are doing is not revealing the truth ,it is merely attention-seeking,” she said in the message.

Despite Nayla’s response, the backlash on social media intensified. Many users called her a home-wrecker and accused her of being guilty, with some suggesting her behavior indicated she had something to hide.

One user commented that despite everything, Nayla’s confidence suggested that she believed she was innocent.

Others pointed out that Sania had never named Nayla, yet she continued to defend herself publicly, which only fueled further speculation.