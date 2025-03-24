Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Mahrang Baloch among 150 charged under ‘anti-terror’ law for storming Quetta Morgue

ISLAMABAD – Police in Balochistan’s capital Quetta charged Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader, along with 150 other individuals, for attacking morgue at Civil Hospital Quetta and inciting violence.

The case stems from an incident when members of human rights movement allegedly stormed morgue and took the bodies of five militants killed during an operation against train hijackers.

The FIR includes charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Among the charges are terrorism, murder, attempted murder, incitement to violence, creating public disorder, and promoting racial hatred.

After incident, Mahrang Baloch and 17 other individuals were held over weekend under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. Cops allege the BYC leadership incited rioters to open fire on police officers, passersby, and their own protesters. This violence led to the deaths of three people and injuries to 15 police officers.

Another FIR has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station accusing a group of 100 to 150 BYC supporters of storming Civil Hospital’s morgue, taking the bodies, and assaulting a private ambulance driver while loading the bodies.

Reports said Mahrang Baloch’s arrest has not been publicly disclosed, and authorities confirm she remains in Quetta District Jail under MPO provisions.

Meanwhile, protests and shutter-down strikes continued across Balochistan with Kalat, Kharan, Chaghi, Turbat, Mastung, Dalbandin, Dhadar, and Panjgur saw widespread unrest. The situation remains tense, with authorities facing increased pressure to address the ongoing unrest and hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

Pakistan’s Mahrang Baloch, Hadiqa Kiani make it to BBC 100 Women 2024

 

