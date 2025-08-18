Public banned from visiting tourist sports in KP amid floods threat

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed various restrictions at tourist spots in order to avoid any untoward situation amid forecast for heavy rains and floods.

The restrictions have been imposed after the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, issued a weather advisory.

Dera Ismail Khan deputy commissioner has issued a notification in this regard, stating that wwimming and bathing in rivers, streams, canals, and nullahs is strictly prohibited.

He said a ban has also been imposed on boating activities in the Indus River while public has been restricted from visiting picnic spots along rivers and other flood-prone areas.

He said the steps have been taken to protect human lives, particularly youth, from drowning and other fatal incidents.

According to the notification, the restrictions have come into effect till September 5. It warned that strict action will be taken under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code if anyone violates the orders.

The Met Office said northern and upper KP districts, including Swat, Buner, Shangla, Dir, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, and Malakand, are lexpected to witness heavy spells, with flash floods and landslides possible in hilly terrain over the next 24 hours.

The Peshawar valley, covering Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi, will see scattered thunderstorms, while southern KP districts such as D.I. Khan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, and Kohat can expect scattered rainfall/ thunderstorms with occasional heavyfalls.