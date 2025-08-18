Mountaineer Amina Shigri successfully summits 7,027 meters Spantik Peak

GILGIT – Amina Shigri, a young woman from Gilgit-Baltistan, has achieved another milestone as she has successfully achieved 7,027 meters Spantik Peak.

Spantik, also known as Golden Peak, is a mountain situated in the Spantik-Sosbun subrange within the Karakoram range. It is located in the Shigar district.

This remarkable achievement is a proud moment, showcasing dedication, resilience, and the true spirit of mountaineering.

In 2021, Amina Shigri created a record at the age of 15 years when he scaled 6,400 meters Khusar Gang Peak along with two of the family members.

The young mountaineer was accompanied by her father, Sharafat Ali Khawaja, and brother, Ahmed Ali on the expedition however the family had started the adventure without any sponsors.

On 26 August 2021, the family embarked on their journey to scale Khusar Gang and it took around one week for them to reach the peak.

Amina now aimed to raise the Pakistani flag atop the world’s second-highest peak K2 in near future.

Khosar Gang is a 6000m peak in the great Karakoram ranges of Pakistan; it is situated in the Sildi village of Shigar Valley – about a 45 km ride away from the Skardu City.

The first successful expedition was led by an American couple (Fanny & William Bullock-Workman) in 1899, which at that time was a world altitude record for women mountaineers.