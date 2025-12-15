Former women’s captain Nida Dar’s pet dog stolen from outside home

GUJRANWALA – Pet dog of former captain of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team, Nida Dar, was stolen from outside her home in Gujranwala.

Police have registered a case while efforts are ongoing to locate the missing dog.

Nida Dar shared the heartbreaking news, stating that an unknown thief took ‘Boo’ from outside her house. The police have launched an investigation into the theft, but the dog’s whereabouts remain unknown.

A few days prior, Nida had shared a picture with her beloved dog on social media, expressing the deep bond they shared.

In the caption, she described how spending time with ‘Bo’ brought her joy, emphasizing that dogs are not just pets, but family members. She further mentioned how the unconditional love and loyalty of dogs brighten life.

“A well spent time with my Buddy BOO. Dogs are not just pets, they’re family. Their unconditional love and loyalty make life brighter!” read the caption.

The former cricketer has expressed her distress over the theft, as ‘Bo’ was a cherished part of her life.