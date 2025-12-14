Wwe Legend John Cena Retires After Emotional Farewell Match

Internationally renowned wrestler John Cena has bid farewell to his wrestling career.

According to details, the famous wrestler retired from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after a long and memorable career.

In his final match, John Cena was unable to secure a victory and suffered defeat at the hands of Gunther.

Known for never giving up, John Cena was forced to tap out in his farewell match, bringing an emotional end to his career.

As he entered the ring to his iconic theme song, rival wrestler Gunther was already present and launched an attack as soon as Cena appeared on stage. Cena responded in his signature style, but his opponent eventually took control of the match.

After the loss, John Cena climbed onto the stage, removed all his armbands and placed them there before walking away with heavy steps, leaving his fans visibly upset.

John Cena entered the world of wrestling in 2001 and went on to become a 17-time world champion during his illustrious career.