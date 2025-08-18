Lahore university girl raped on pretext of marriage promise

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man accused of raping a university student under the false promise of marriage and recording objectionable videos to blackmail her and her family.

The action was taken by the Gulberg police after receiving a complaint against the suspect. The victim was a student at a private university where the accused first met her during an on-campus event. He allegedly tricked her into sharing her contact number and gradually built a friendship.

Investigators revealed that about seven months ago, the suspect lured the young woman with a marriage proposal and sexually assaulted her.

During the incident, he also recorded inappropriate videos. The accused later threatened to make the videos viral on social media and repeatedly blackmailed the victim, even issuing death threats to her and her family.

Police identified the suspect as Abdul Rehman. A case has been registered against him, and the matter has been handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.

In a separate incident in Bahawalpur, a man alleged raped an 11-year-old girl in limits of Baghdad Aljadeed police station.

The victim was going back home from madrassa when the suspect took her to nearby fields and sexually assaulted her.

Police have registered a case against the suspect after receiving a complaint filed by the victim’s parents.

The girl has been shifted to Victoria Hospital while efforts are being made to arrest the suspect.