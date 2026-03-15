Four of a family killed in mortar shelling near Bajaur border

A mortar shell fired from Afghanistan landed in a residential area in Letei, a border locality in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur District, killing four members of the same family and injuring another.

According to police officials, the mortar shell struck a house, killing four young brothers on the spot. The deceased were identified as Sajid, Ayaz, Riaz, and Muaz.

One person was also seriously injured in the attack and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The unprovoked cross-border shelling from Afghanistan has created panic and fear among residents in the border areas.