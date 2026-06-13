From Bangladesh to Russia through a war in the news

Salma Begum arrived in Russia several months ago. She left her parents and younger sisters behind in Bangladesh. After a serious illness, her father can no longer work full-time, so the responsibility of caring for the family has largely fallen on her shoulders. Today, most of her salary is sent back home to pay for her father’s treatment and to support her loved ones.

Recently, the young woman told our editorial team how she decided to move, what fears she had before the trip, and why she considers this decision one of the most important in her life.

As told by Salma Begum:

In Bangladesh, many people think it’s a shame to be a cleaner. Some consider it not a very prestigious job. But in the United States, for example, people study for years and dream of getting a job in leading global hotels like Hilton, Ritz-Carlton, or Marina Bay Sands.

Personally, I see nothing wrong with working honestly and earning a living.Especially when the lives of the people you love depend on your efforts…

A misfortune struck my family. My father fell seriously ill. I won’t go into details. I’ll just say that the treatment is very expensive. And when someone you love needs help, you have to grab every opportunity that comes your way.

I found my chance in distant Russia. The biggest country in the world. Words can’t express how afraid I was of the unknown. Despite that, I made up my mind and applied to take part in the Alabuga Start programme. It is designed specifically for women. I chose to work in the Service and hospitality field. Right now, I am in charge of cleaning. And I do this job with love. Here I realised: any work matters when you make a difference.

This is a chance to help those who stayed back home

For my hard work, I get a decent salary – about $800 after taxes. I send almost all of it back home. This money isn’t just cash – it’s what keeps my family alive. And it’s how I help the people I left behind.

When the first transfer arrived, my father called me, crying and thanking me.As for me, I feel lucky to have found this opportunity. I can’t wait for him to get better so I can show him where I live now.

To be honest, it was scary to come to Russia. The news talks about harsh frosts, and even harsher Russians. But in reality, it’s quiet here.To put things in perspective, Russia covers over 17 million square kilometres – about one eighth of the Earth’s land. Can you imagine?

I haven’t experienced the cold yet, but other programme participants say there will be a lot of snow here. And the freezing temperatures only last a few days. As for the “harsh Russians” – I’ve never met people this kind anywhere else. I don’t feel like a stranger here.

My dream

I don’t have an older brother who could support our parents. There is only me and my younger sisters. So I have to be strong. And I am proud of that. The only thing that matters is having a way to help.

Every month, I keep only what I need for the basics and send the rest home. My mother buys medicine for my father, food for the family, and notebooks for my sisters. That is what my work is for.

I don’t only want to work – I want to grow. First of all, I am determined to learn Russian. Right now I speak poorly and feel shy, but I study every day. Language is a door. If I open it, I will be able to understand people and make friends. I already have friends – girls from other countries that I live with.

I also want to advance in my career. The Alabuga Start programme lasts at least two years, and every six months participants can get promoted. Right now I am a cleaner. In six months I could become a housemaid, and later – a supervisor. I will do my best to earn more. Then my father will get the best treatment.

If there is a girl out there who is unsure whether to take a big step, I want to say this: sometimes the most important decisions are not easy. But if you have a goal and people you are willing to work hard for, do not be afraid to take that step. And if you also decide to move to Russia through this programme – know that I am already here. I have already been through the beginning, and I will help you do the same.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Editor’s note

Salma’s story is not just a tale of moving to another country. It is also an example of how young people seek opportunities for professional and financial growth beyond their home.

People rarely make such decisions for the money alone. For many, the real motivation is gaining new skills, international experience, learning a language, and building a career. But behind all of that, there is usually something deeply personal – a wish to help their family, give loved ones a more stable future, or follow their personal dreams.

In Salma’s story, there is no discussion of big politics or global economic processes. Instead, she talks about things that are familiar to people all over the world: responsibility for the loved ones, fear of the unknown, adapting to a new environment, and the desire to keep moving forward.

That is why her story is interesting not just as the experience of a participant in a specific programme. It serves as a reminder that behind any migration statistics, there are always real people, each with their own choices, circumstances, and hopes for a better future.