Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft crashes in Assam, killing Five on Board

NEW DELHI – An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crashed near Air Force station in Jorhat, Assam, resulting in the deaths of five personnel on board. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The aircraft was attempting to land when it went down within the airbase area. Some reports suggest that one of the engines may have caught fire prior to the crash, although officials have not confirmed this.

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site, and rescue and recovery operations were carried out. Authorities have confirmed that all five personnel on board were killed in the incident.

Officials ordered a court of inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the crash. Technical and operational factors, including the reported engine fire, are expected to be examined as part of the investigation.

AN-32 remains widely used transport aircraft for the movement of IAF personnel and supplies, particularly in remote and difficult terrain. This incident comes against the backdrop of earlier aviation-related mishaps reported in the region, including instances of military aircraft losing contact during operations, prompting search and rescue efforts.

The twin-engine transport aircraft, has long served as a key logistics platform for the Indian Air Force, especially in remote and high-altitude regions. Despite its operational importance, the aircraft type has been involved in several past accidents over the years.

Previous major incidents include the 2019 crash in Arunachal Pradesh that killed 13 personnel, and the 2016 disappearance of an AN-32 over the Bay of Bengal with 29 personnel on board, which remains one of the most tragic incidents involving the fleet. The latest crash adds to ongoing concerns about the safety record of ageing transport and fighter aircraft in the Indian Air Force, even as investigations continue into the exact cause of this latest accident.