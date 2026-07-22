Gold Rates in Pakistan today (22 July 2026), Per Tola Gold Prices

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.29Lac on Wednesday amid latest gains in bullion market.

The price of 24K gold jumped by Rs4,700 in previous session to settle at Rs429,236. The price of 10 grams also registered a notable increase of Rs4,029, reaching Rs363,971.

Unit New Price Gold Per tola Rs429,236 Gold 10 grams Rs368,000 Gold Per ounce $4,068 Silver Per tola Rs6,396

The latest surge comes just a day after the local gold market witnessed a significant correction.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs391,416.67 Rs373,625 Rs320,250 Per 1 Gram Rs33,558.25 Rs32,032 Rs27,456 Per 10 Gram Rs335,582.5 Rs320,328 Rs274,567 Per Ounce Rs951,142 Rs907,908 Rs778,207

The upward momentum was driven by international market trends, where gold gained $47 per ounce to reach $4,068 per ounce, including a premium of $20. The rise in global bullion prices provided fresh support to the domestic market, resulting in higher rates across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher, with the price of one tola increasing by Rs219 to settle at Rs6,396, reflecting the broader strength in precious metals.

Market analysts say local gold prices are likely to remain closely tied to movements in the international market, with global economic developments and investor sentiment continuing to influence bullion trends.