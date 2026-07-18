Gold price hits Rs424,236 Per Tola in Pakistan after slight uptick

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan gain some ground over weekend amid changes in international bullion market, with the price of bullion hovering at Rs4.24Lac per tola.

As per latest market rates, the price of single tola of gold rose to Rs424,236, while the rate for 10 grams increased by Rs2,057 to Rs363,713. The latest surge comes just a day after the domestic market witnessed a sharp correction, when gold prices fell by Rs3,600 per tola to settle at Rs421,836 on Friday.

The upward momentum was driven by strength in the international market, where gold gained $24 per ounce, pushing the global rate to $4,018 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver prices also followed the bullish trend, with the local price increasing by Rs41 per tola to reach Rs6,070.

Market analysts say domestic gold prices continue to closely track movements in global bullion markets, with international price swings and currency fluctuations remaining the key drivers of local rates.