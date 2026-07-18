Gold Rates in Pakistan Today (18 July 2026)

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices witnessed back-to-back losses across Pakistan this week due to negative trends in international bullion markets, with buyers seeing a substantial drop in domestic rates.

Latest Gold Rates

GOLD/SILVER Latest Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs421,836 ▼ Rs3,600 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs361,656 ▼ Rs3,086

The price of 24-karat gold per tola plunged by Rs3,600, bringing the new rate down to Rs421,836. The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram category, where 24-karat gold shed Rs3,086 to settle at Rs361,656. The latest drop comes after gold traded at considerably higher levels earlier this month, highlighting the market’s recent volatility.

Gold and Silver Prices This Week

Date Gold Per Tola Silver Per Tola 15-Jul-2026 Rs425,036 Rs6,289 14-Jul-2026 Rs424,136 Rs6,289 13-Jul-2026 Rs429,736 Rs6,339 11-Jul-2026 Rs433,536 Rs6,462 9-Jul-2026 Rs433,836 Rs6,421 7-Jul-2026 Rs434,436 Rs6,559

Bullion prices slipped by $36 per ounce, pushing the global rate down to $3,994 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also came under pressure in the local market. The price per tola fell by Rs126, settling at Rs6,029, extending the broader decline in precious metals.

Pakistan’s gold prices continue to track international trends closely, meaning fluctuations in global bullion rates are likely to remain the primary driver of local prices in the days ahead. With both gold and silver ending the week in negative territory, investors and jewellery buyers will be watching global developments for the market’s next direction.