Gold Price in Pakistan falls to Rs421,836 Per Tola after another drop; Full Rates List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to remain under pressure amid global uncertainty, with the price of 24-karat gold falling to Rs4.21 lakh per tola after another drop in international bullion market.

As per the latest market rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs3,600 to Rs421,836. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs3,086, settling at Rs361,656. A day before, the per-tola price saw little gains of Rs400.

GOLD/SILVER Old Price New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs425,436 Rs421,836 Gold (10 Grams) Rs364,742 Rs361,656 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,155 Rs6,029

Internationally, gold prices also came under pressure, falling by $36 to $3,994 per ounce, a rate that includes a premium of $20. The decline in global bullion prices was reflected in Pakistan’s domestic market, where local rates generally track international trends alongside currency movements.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved lower. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs126, bringing the domestic rate down to Rs6,029.

The latest figures highlight continued volatility in precious metals markets, with domestic prices responding to fluctuations in global gold and silver rates.