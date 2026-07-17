Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Gold Price – 17 July 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs425,436 Per Tola on Friday as rates in the local market witnessed slight gains despite weakness in international bullion prices.

The price of gold per tola climbed by Rs400 to reach Rs425,436, while the rate for 10 grams increased by Rs343 to Rs364,742. In contrast, silver prices moved lower, with the price per tola declining by Rs134 to Rs6,155.

Gold/Silver Current Price 24KGold per tola Rs425,436 24K Gold (10 grams) Rs364,742 Silver (per tola) – Pakistan Rs6,155 Spot Gold (International) $4,001.17/oz U.S. Gold Futures $4,005.20/oz

Unit 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs) Per Tola 390,500 372,750 319,500 Per 1 Gram 33,479 31,958 27,392 Per 10 Grams 334,794 319,576 273,923 Per Ounce 948,915 905,783 776,385

Globally, gold came under pressure on Thursday as investors reacted to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Escalating concerns over regional stability pushed oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields higher, fueling inflation worries and strengthening market expectations that U.S. interest rates could remain elevated for a longer period.

Spot gold fell 1.5% to $4,001.17 per ounce by 0926 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT), after dropping as much as 2% earlier in the session. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures declined 1.1% to $4,005.20 per ounce.

Oil prices, meanwhile, gained more than 1% as fears of supply disruptions intensified.