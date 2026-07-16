Gold Price in Pakistan climbs to Rs425,436 Per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend, with price of 24-karat gold rising by Rs400 to Rs425,436 per tola in line with gains in the international bullion market.

On Thursday, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs400 per tola, taking it to Rs425,436. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also advanced by Rs434, settling at Rs364,742.

New Gold Prices

Gold/Silver New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs425,436 Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs364,742 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,155

The latest increase comes just a day after gold registered an even stronger rally, surging Rs900 per tola on Wednesday to close at Rs425,036, highlighting the sustained bullish momentum in the domestic bullion market.

The upward movement in Pakistan closely mirrored developments in global markets, where the international price of gold edged up by $4 per ounce to $4,030, a figure that includes a $20 premium. Analysts say changes in global bullion prices continue to be the primary driver of fluctuations in local gold rates.

While gold maintained its winning streak, silver failed to keep pace. The price of the white metal declined by Rs134 per tola, bringing its latest market rate down to Rs6,155 per tola.

The continued rise in gold prices comes as investors worldwide remain focused on developments in international financial markets, with bullion retaining its appeal as a preferred safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty.