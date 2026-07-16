Gold Rates in Pakistan Today (16 July 2026), Per Tola Gold Prices

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight gains after back-to-back losses amid a shift in the international bullion market, and per tola stands at Rs425,036 on Thursday.

Gold/Silver New Price Gold (per tola) Rs425,036 Gold (10 grams) Rs364,399 International Gold $4,026 Silver (per tola) Rs6,289

The price of 24Karat gold climbed by Rs900 per tola, taking the rate to Rs425,036. The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs771 to settle at Rs364,399.

21Karat Gold Rates

Gold Rate 22K Gold (PKR) 21K Gold (PKR) 18K Gold (PKR) Per Tola Rs392,333 Rs374,500 Rs321,000 Per 1 Gram Rs33,637 Rs32,108 Rs27,521 Per 10 Gram Rs336,371 Rs321,081 Rs275,213 Per Ounce Rs953,370 Rs910,035 Rs780,030

The latest increase follows Tuesday’s steep correction, when gold prices had dropped by Rs5,600 per tola, bringing the rate down to Rs424,136. Wednesday’s recovery reflects renewed strength in global precious metal markets.

Internationally, gold prices rose by $9 per ounce to reach $4,026, a figure that includes a premium of $20. The improvement in overseas markets provided support to domestic bullion prices, leading to the upward adjustment in Pakistan.

While gold posted fresh gains, silver prices remained unchanged. The precious metal continued to trade at Rs6,289 per tola in the local market.