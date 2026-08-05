Big Jump in Gold Rates in Pakistan as Per Tola Price rises close to Rs438,000

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp rise on Wednesday as a strong rally in international markets pushed domestic bullion rates significantly higher.
The price of gold increased by Rs10,000 per tola, reaching Rs437,936 in the local market. The price of 10-gram gold also recorded a substantial gain of Rs8,573, climbing to Rs375,459.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Category
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs437,936
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs375,459
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs6,624
|International Gold Rate (Per Ounce)
|$4,155
|International Gold Premium
|$20
The latest increase came after gold prices had declined slightly on Tuesday, when the rate of gold per tola dropped by Rs500 to settle at Rs427,936.
The surge in Pakistan’s gold prices followed gains in the international bullion market, where gold prices increased by $100, reaching $4,155 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
Silver prices also moved upward in the domestic market. The price of silver increased by Rs273 per tola, reaching Rs6,624 per tola.
Gold Rates in Lahore
In Lahore, gold rates were reported as follows:
- Gold: Rs433,500 / Rs432,500
- Pathoor: Rs428,000 / Rs426,000
Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: New Per Tola Gold Price – 5 August 2026