Big Jump in Gold Rates in Pakistan as Per Tola Price rises close to Rs438,000

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp rise on Wednesday as a strong rally in international markets pushed domestic bullion rates significantly higher.

The price of gold increased by Rs10,000 per tola, reaching Rs437,936 in the local market. The price of 10-gram gold also recorded a substantial gain of Rs8,573, climbing to Rs375,459.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs437,936 Gold (10 Grams) Rs375,459 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,624 International Gold Rate (Per Ounce) $4,155 International Gold Premium $20

The latest increase came after gold prices had declined slightly on Tuesday, when the rate of gold per tola dropped by Rs500 to settle at Rs427,936.

The surge in Pakistan’s gold prices followed gains in the international bullion market, where gold prices increased by $100, reaching $4,155 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver prices also moved upward in the domestic market. The price of silver increased by Rs273 per tola, reaching Rs6,624 per tola.

Gold Rates in Lahore

In Lahore, gold rates were reported as follows: