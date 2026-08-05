Punjab, Japan join hands to boost Education, Healthcare and Public Welfare

LAHORE – Punjab and Japan moved step closer to expanding their long-standing development partnership as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held meeting with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr. Akihiko Tanaka and his delegation to review ongoing projects and chart the course for future collaboration.

The meeting focused on accelerating development initiatives across Punjab, with both sides discussing public welfare, infrastructure, education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and human resource development.

Welcoming Japanese delegation to Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stressed importance of JICA’s partnership in Punjab’s progress, describing the agency as a key development partner that has delivered meaningful contributions in several sectors over the years.

A major focus of the meeting was the review of progress on Faisalabad’s water supply projects, while both sides also explored new opportunities to expand cooperation in education and skills development. Special attention was given to initiatives aimed at empowering women and strengthening human resource capacity across the province.

The discussions highlighted JICA’s role in supporting maternal and child healthcare projects. Both sides stressed the need to improve access to education, particularly by bringing more girls and children from underserved communities into schools.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz appreciated JICA’s continued support for Punjab’s development agenda and praised the agency’s efforts to generate employment opportunities and improve the quality of life for citizens through sustainable development initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation and advance joint projects that promote inclusive growth, strengthen public services, and accelerate Punjab’s socio-economic development.