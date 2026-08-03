Over Rs7bn recovered as IESCO intensifies crackdown on electricity theft

ISLAMABAD – Acting on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered more than Rs7 billion in outstanding dues during its ongoing crackdown against electricity theft and defaulters.

According to IESCO, the campaign has been carried out under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, with continued action against power thieves and consumers who fail to pay their electricity bills.

IESCO Chief Executive Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood said that since the launch of the anti-power theft operation in September 2023, the company has identified 7,073 electricity thieves and imposed fines exceeding Rs609.1 million.

He added that police have arrested 3,299 individuals involved in electricity theft, while more than Rs7 billion has been recovered from over 232,000 consumers as part of the dues recovery campaign.

Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood said IESCO is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft and defaulters in line with government directives, with the support of IESCO Chairman Dr Tahir Masood, the board of directors and the company’s management.

He credited the company’s officers and recovery teams for maintaining high performance standards, saying their efforts have helped establish IESCO as one of Pakistan’s leading power distribution companies.

To further strengthen the crackdown, he said IESCO has completed the installation of more than 1.2 million Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters, while the installation of scanning meters on distribution transformers is also progressing rapidly.